NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Up 7%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.06 and last traded at $161.14. 21,409,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 16,798,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,805. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 35.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

