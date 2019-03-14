Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.23

Shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 11215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,894 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

