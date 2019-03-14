NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Receives $64.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

NUVA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,983. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.