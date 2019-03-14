NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $128,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-has-128000-holdings-in-zto-express-cayman-inc-zto.html.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.