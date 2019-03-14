NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 1,401 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,226,245 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1,910.6% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $55.91 on Thursday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.33 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

