Nucleus Vision 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $532,790.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, Zebpay and BITBOX. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $532,790.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.78 or 0.16509033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00046557 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001282 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,936,130 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitrue, Huobi, Koinex, CoinBene, BITBOX, IDEX, WazirX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.