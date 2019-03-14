NTT Docomo (DCMYY) vs. QUALCOMM (QCOM) Financial Review

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NTT Docomo and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A QUALCOMM 0 10 12 0 2.55

QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $66.42, suggesting a potential upside of 19.92%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 16.01% 13.35% 10.10% QUALCOMM 10.03% 36.66% 9.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTT Docomo and QUALCOMM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $596.18 billion 0.14 $6.70 billion $1.82 12.34 QUALCOMM $22.73 billion 2.95 -$4.86 billion $3.19 17.36

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than QUALCOMM. NTT Docomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NTT Docomo pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QUALCOMM pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QUALCOMM has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. QUALCOMM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats NTT Docomo on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, long term evolution, and/or fifth generation standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides products and services for mobile health; products designed for the implementation of small cells; development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors; and software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators. In addition, it licenses chipset technology, and products and services for use in data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

