NRG Metals (NGZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 36500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

About NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

