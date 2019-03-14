Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE:NWN opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.40. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $114,031.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,233,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,818 shares of company stock worth $1,608,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $18,563,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $18,463,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.