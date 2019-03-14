Northern Trust (NTRS) Raised to Buy at Buckingham Research

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.93 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

