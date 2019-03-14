Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,924 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.29% of Deckers Outdoor worth $85,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $142.25 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $1.28. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

