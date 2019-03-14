Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,711 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $94,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $34.76 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $510,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

