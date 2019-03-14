Northern Trust Corp Has $91.60 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,594,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,273 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.76% of Cousins Properties worth $91,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

