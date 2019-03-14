Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 143,918 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.93 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.64.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

