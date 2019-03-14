Northeast Investment Management Has $1.49 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

In other news, VP Maria Black sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $236,628.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,677.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $736,311.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,430 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,111 shares of company stock worth $17,047,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northeast Investment Management Has $1.49 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/northeast-investment-management-has-1-49-million-stake-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.