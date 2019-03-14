North Peak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,461 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,397,000. HubSpot accounts for approximately 12.9% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $144.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.31.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $67,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total value of $62,450.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

