Nord/LB Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Brenntag (BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.33 ($62.01).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag stock opened at €46.44 ($54.00) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.