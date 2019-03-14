Nord/LB Reiterates “€44.65” Price Target for Vonovia (VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.65 ($57.73).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €45.87 ($53.34) on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €37.38 ($43.47) and a fifty-two week high of €44.89 ($52.20). The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.63.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

