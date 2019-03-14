Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,384 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $6,596,700.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Masco to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

