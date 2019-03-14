Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 206,463 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,463 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANIP. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $760.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.41. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $72.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.48 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $73.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $299,663.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,974.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

