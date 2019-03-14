Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,955,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,205,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $557.16 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.57 and a 52-week high of $581.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

