Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $725,017.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 459,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,349,401.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $5,061,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,824,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $57.27.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

