Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 613.2% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 630.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $689.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $701.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.64, for a total value of $11,332,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,185,112.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $615.84.

WARNING: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.