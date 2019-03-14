Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,130 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,555,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,610,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,576,000 after buying an additional 562,797 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $14,751,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 827.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 474,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $9,412,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

HPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HPT opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.02 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

