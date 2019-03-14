Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVMT opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

