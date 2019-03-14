Noir (NOR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $378,889.00 and $23.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00384720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.01690145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00234893 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004993 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 19,315,616 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

