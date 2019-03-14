NMC Health (NMC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NMC Health (LON:NMC) in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NMC Health to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,411 ($44.57) to GBX 2,940 ($38.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,370 ($57.10).

Get NMC Health alerts:

NMC stock opened at GBX 2,610 ($34.10) on Monday. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,726 ($22.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,558 ($46.49).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 18.10 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from NMC Health’s previous dividend of $13.00.

In other NMC Health news, insider Mark Tompkins sold 2,500 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.15), for a total transaction of £73,000 ($95,387.43). Also, insider Salma Hareb bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.27) per share, with a total value of £148,445 ($193,969.69).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.