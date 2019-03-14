NIO (NIO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.47. 736,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,710,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.70 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on NIO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $595,376,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $264,017,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $193,861,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $85,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

