Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NITE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Fellows sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $113,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Scott Robinson sold 14,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $164,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,328 shares of company stock valued at $291,734.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NITE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NITE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,902. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $715.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 3.15.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

