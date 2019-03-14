Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

LON:NFC opened at GBX 553.64 ($7.23) on Wednesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.16 million and a PE ratio of 36.66.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

