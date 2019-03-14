Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stake Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 295,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

NEM opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Mining Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 236,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,497.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,576,609. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

