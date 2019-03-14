New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Radian Group Inc (RDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,296 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Radian Group worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 175.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 67,397 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $733,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

