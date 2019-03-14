New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,693 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $426,166.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

TXRH opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

