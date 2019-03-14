New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Insider Buys $21,456.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) insider James Stone acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $21,456.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 99,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,109.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,337. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 407,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/new-mountain-finance-corp-nmfc-insider-buys-21456-00-in-stock.html.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.