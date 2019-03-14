New Age Brands Inc (CNSX:NF) fell 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 593,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 305,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/new-age-brands-nf-shares-down-10.html.

About New Age Brands (CNSX:NF)

New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.