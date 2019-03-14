Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Roku (ROKU) Share Price

News stories about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roku earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Roku has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -759.25 and a beta of 3.90.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.57 million. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Roku to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $9,050,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,639 shares of company stock worth $21,800,775 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

