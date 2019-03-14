Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 160.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 106.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $16,815,000.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX opened at $83.93 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 381.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $131.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $156,155.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,294.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $671,250.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,976,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,280 shares of company stock worth $1,163,054. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nbix-shares-bought-by-nelson-van-denburg-campbell-wealth-management-group-llc.html.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.