Neuburgh Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oshkosh to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $375,159.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,155.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 6,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $513,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

