Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,814 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Signition LP lifted its position in shares of Navient by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Navient by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 907,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 804,586 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Navient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Navient had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Navient’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

