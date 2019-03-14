NetEase (NTES) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetEase from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $222.49 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays raised NetEase from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.39.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $239.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NetEase by 775.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

