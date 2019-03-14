NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,540.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,050,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884,508 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 27,092.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,909,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 67.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,582,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $213,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 189.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.39. 111,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,172. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

