Neovasc (NVCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
NVCN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,277. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.62.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.
