Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $126,000 in Five Below Inc (FIVE) Stock

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below to $153.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

