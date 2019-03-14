NavCoin (NAV) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. NavCoin has a market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $907,988.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00004639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Bittrex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022912 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2,406.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00125360 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 64,545,850 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.