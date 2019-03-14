Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.68 Million Stake in Lear Co. (LEA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 211.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Lear worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lear by 11,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,451 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Lear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. UBS Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

In related news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

