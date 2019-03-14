Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 17,291 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,070,305 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after buying an additional 997,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after buying an additional 997,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.27%.

In related news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $535,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $117,760.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,442 shares of company stock worth $942,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

