Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

