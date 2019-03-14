National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of National Presto Industries worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 564,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $106.92 on Thursday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/national-presto-industries-inc-npk-shares-bought-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.