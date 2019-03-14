National Bank Financial Boosts Quebecor (QBR.B) Price Target to C$35.50

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.95.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$31.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$19.50 and a 52-week high of C$25.27.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

