National Bank Financial Boosts Quebecor (QBR.B) Price Target to C$35.50

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.95.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$31.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$19.50 and a 52-week high of C$25.27.

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.