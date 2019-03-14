Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) rose 6.4% on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 1,190,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 968,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $61,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

